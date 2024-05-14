 Skip to content

Rush Commander update for 14 May 2024

Notes patch 1.0.5

Build 14355601 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 01:09:15 UTC

New Features

  • New Talents System (Grenade, Emergency supplies, Smoke bombs, Heal allies and Kamikaze)
  • New Control view
  • New Procedural skills system implemented for bosses (WIP)
  • Now range allies will move when shooting, which increases their survival rate and makes them more useful
  • Now pickups will heal allies also

Bug fixing and improvements

  • Review of all English texts to improve them (WIP)
  • Solved a problem with the dash in some areas. Now, it will not dash correctly
  • Improved Movement behavior to increase the survival rate
  • Updated some libraries and engine
  • Solved a problem with spawn rate in Operation 1 - rank 2
  • General bug fixing
  • Increased healing from pickups

Game balance

  • More health in most of the units
  • Increased max Warbonds per round by 25%
  • Reduced achievement of using Warbounds from 10M to 5M
  • Increased Spawn rate
  • Increased enemy's health
  • Increased experience needed to level up

Future Patch and known issues

  • Due to an issue, only grenade skills will spawn as procedural skills
  • New Bosses (3) with a random set of multiple skills
  • Perk System (You can choose when leveling up)
  • New options when leveling up (More variants and combinations)
  • New Skills for the bosses as confinement zones
  • 2 More Talents
  • ...

