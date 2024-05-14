Notes patch 1.0.5
New Features
- New Talents System (Grenade, Emergency supplies, Smoke bombs, Heal allies and Kamikaze)
- New Control view
- New Procedural skills system implemented for bosses (WIP)
- Now range allies will move when shooting, which increases their survival rate and makes them more useful
- Now pickups will heal allies also
Bug fixing and improvements
- Review of all English texts to improve them (WIP)
- Solved a problem with the dash in some areas. Now, it will not dash correctly
- Improved Movement behavior to increase the survival rate
- Updated some libraries and engine
- Solved a problem with spawn rate in Operation 1 - rank 2
- General bug fixing
- Increased healing from pickups
Game balance
- More health in most of the units
- Increased max Warbonds per round by 25%
- Reduced achievement of using Warbounds from 10M to 5M
- Increased Spawn rate
- Increased enemy's health
- Increased experience needed to level up
Future Patch and known issues
- Due to an issue, only grenade skills will spawn as procedural skills
- New Bosses (3) with a random set of multiple skills
- Perk System (You can choose when leveling up)
- New options when leveling up (More variants and combinations)
- New Skills for the bosses as confinement zones
- 2 More Talents
- ...
Changed files in this update