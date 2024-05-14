 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

With Shining Eyes update for 14 May 2024

Hot Fix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 14355596 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Duplicating Plant Glitch
Small Visual Bugs

If you find any other bugs please either let me know in the discussions tab or email me at lucasfisher3d (at) gmail (dot) com. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2695781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link