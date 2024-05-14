Final Update for Bancroft Academy Now Live!

Hello, Bancroft Academy Community,

The moment has arrived for the final chapter in our journey with Bancroft Academy, and it's with a mix of sadness and pride that we announce the release of our last update, now available on Steam.

What's Included in This Update?

This update is our parting gift to you, featuring a portion of the Revamped Story we had dreamed of fully bringing to life. We have integrated these changes alongside the original story, allowing you to choose which version to embark on at the start of a new game. This dual option is a testament to our dedication to providing a rich and immersive experience, right up to the end.

A Treasure Trove for Developers:

As part of our closing chapter, we are also opening up Bancroft Academy’s vaults to the game development community. If you have ever dreamed of putting your own stamp on this world, or wish to explore the nuts and bolts of game creation, we invite you to claim the complete project files. Simply email us at mr.auroragames@gmail.com with the subject "BCA Game Project File Request," and we will provide access to our private GitHub repository containing all the game's assets and code.

A Final Thank You:

This may be the last update, but the spirit of Bancroft Academy will live on through each of you—whether you're playing the game, remixing it, or drawing inspiration for your own creative endeavors. We could not have reached this point without your support, enthusiasm, and genuine love for the game. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of this unforgettable adventure.

Please feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, and goodbyes in the comments below or on our Discord server. Let’s celebrate the world of Bancroft Academy one last time!

Farewell, and thank you for everything,

The MrAuroraGames Team