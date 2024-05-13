 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crafty Survivors update for 13 May 2024

Urgent Fix Tailor Shop and Town Square - v0.6.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14355558 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 23:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a VERY IMPORTANT update to fix an issue with 2 buildings that were not supposed to be upgradable yet!

Patch Notes - v0.6.2.1

Bug Fixes

The Town hall and Tailor Shops don't have new levels available in the game, but they were not locked by materials that don't exist, which caused these buildings to break. We added a code to rollback both these buildings for players who upgraded them, giving them back the resources spent on both these buildings, in case them upgraded it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2137761
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2137762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link