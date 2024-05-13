Urgent Fix Tailor Shop and Town Square - v0.6.2.1

This is a VERY IMPORTANT update to fix an issue with 2 buildings that were not supposed to be upgradable yet!

Patch Notes - v0.6.2.1

Bug Fixes

The Town hall and Tailor Shops don't have new levels available in the game, but they were not locked by materials that don't exist, which caused these buildings to break. We added a code to rollback both these buildings for players who upgraded them, giving them back the resources spent on both these buildings, in case them upgraded it.