Cyber Rail Playtest update for 13 May 2024

Playtest Hotfix 1.1.1

Playtest Hotfix 1.1.1 · Last edited 14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapons

  • The Marshal
  • SMG damage increased from 8 to 9
  • Arm Cannons
  • Shoot to cancel reload animation early

Enemies

  • MORT
  • Health increased from 950 to 1050
  • Currency gain increased from 25 to 28
  • Mortar burst fire cooldown decreased from 0.5 to 0.4

Difficulty

  • Spawning algorithm spawns MORTs more frequently

Gamemodes

  • Hard
  • Starting difficulty slightly raised
  • Nightmare
  • Passively lose health very slowly
  • Quota increases more slowly as levels progress

Upgrades

  • Jumper Cables
  • Lifesteal UI only triggers when not at full health
  • MORT's Propellant
  • Explosions also damage the enemy that triggers them

Miscellaneous

  • Heal % of missing health at the end of each level, based on your Notoriety
  • Tutorial completion returns you back to Main Menu

Bugfixes

  • Kills that pop The Marshal's mark now properly trigger Dead Man's Gambit
  • Dead Man's Gambit only grants extra notoriety on alt-fire kills, not always
  • Fixed rare bug where guns would not shoot straight at reticle
  • Dust devils & Lightning SFX volume are controllable with volume slider
  • You can no longer die while fading to another level
  • Disabled grapple-inversion hotkey (G)

Changed files in this update

