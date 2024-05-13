Playtest Hotfix 1.1.1

Weapons
- The Marshal
- SMG damage increased from 8 to 9
- Arm Cannons
- Shoot to cancel reload animation early
Enemies
- MORT
- Health increased from 950 to 1050
- Currency gain increased from 25 to 28
- Mortar burst fire cooldown decreased from 0.5 to 0.4
Difficulty
- Spawning algorithm spawns MORTs more frequently
Gamemodes
- Hard
- Starting difficulty slightly raised
- Nightmare
- Passively lose health very slowly
- Quota increases more slowly as levels progress
Upgrades
- Jumper Cables
- Lifesteal UI only triggers when not at full health
- MORT's Propellant
- Explosions also damage the enemy that triggers them
Miscellaneous
- Heal % of missing health at the end of each level, based on your Notoriety
- Tutorial completion returns you back to Main Menu
Bugfixes
- Kills that pop The Marshal's mark now properly trigger Dead Man's Gambit
- Dead Man's Gambit only grants extra notoriety on alt-fire kills, not always
- Fixed rare bug where guns would not shoot straight at reticle
- Dust devils & Lightning SFX volume are controllable with volume slider
- You can no longer die while fading to another level
- Disabled grapple-inversion hotkey (G)
Changed files in this update