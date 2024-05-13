 Skip to content

Edge Of Endless update for 13 May 2024

1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14355362 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 00:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The water level in the tank no longer drops below zero.

-You now begin the game with 120 liters of water in the tank.

-Now, the battery charges in real-time and draws water accordingly. The more water you fill, the more it draws

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2938301
