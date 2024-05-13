 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 13 May 2024

Version 1.01 changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 14355285 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 23:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Invert Y option affects gamepad/etc

  • Invert Camera Y affects the camera and all vehicles that use the right stick (or mouse) for aiming
  • Invert Left Aim Y affects projectile firing vehicles that aim up/down with the left stick
    Improved the following vehicles/missions: 3-1, 3-2, 3-4, 3-5, 6-2, 8-2, 9-2
  • Vehicles for 3-1 and 3-2, and the map for 3-2, got the most significant updates
    Added a way to speed up dropship animation (hold SHIFT or gamepad X)
    Made GP selection more obvious (slight outline of medium/large buttons if using GP)
    Added mouse sensitivity option
    Cam shake option now affects UI and earthquake shakes
    Added new option for shadow strength (1.0 by default, scale down to 0.2)
    Changed it to always show the Skip Mission button below options in the pause menu
    Fixed not being able to update creations in workshop
    Fixed follow-lock camera rotation being too fast
    Changed Build & Destroy so you can't start it without having completed a couple Main Campaign missions first (or a BnD mission if you've done so previously)
    Changed Smoother Low FPS to be Min FPS and provide 5 options there instead of 2 (20/24/30/40/60 instead of 40/60)
  • Should improve SteamDeck playability by a decent amount
    Show game speed change if not 1.0x in Sandbox, even without stats on
    No longer syncing PC settings with Steam Cloud (only game progress/vehicles/etc)
    Tweaked Close Call achievement
    Fixed Total Destruction achievement
    Increased the range to swap to a vehicle in front of your current vehicle

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
  • Loading history…
