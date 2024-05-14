 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure update for 14 May 2024

2024.05.14 Translation Improvement Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14355183 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Renamed skill in English translation
Intangible object manipulation >
Indiscernible object manipulation

-Fixed Japanese opening image

-Changed story not to advance when some UIs are activated

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2128482
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2486608
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link