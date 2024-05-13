StarCrawlers Chimera v1.0 is live!

What’s new in v1.0?

Quite a few things. Primarily:

The final floors of the Chimera building are unlocked.

You can now level to 30+ to fully unlock all trees in most build combinations.

New enemies, weapons, gear, quest rewards, and boss loot across all floors.

New sassy UI polish and improved menu functionality.

Achievements are live.

Dr. Cerberus is waiting for you. Good luck.

Where’s my controller support?

It’s on the way! As noted in the Steam forums, it’s an involved process to add controller support to a complex interface that was primarily built around mouse and keyboard input. Adding properly integrated controller support is my top priority for the first systems update.

Will Steamdeck get an official integration?

Yes. This is a two step process that starts alongside adding controller support and ends with Valve reviewing the Steamdeck status of the game. Currently the game has “Playable” status, which is quaint, but I want a nice clean “Verified” status, meaning the game works natively with the Steamdeck controls. This is my 2nd top systems priority after controller support.

When is the game coming to Linux and OSX?

Now that the PC launch is out and the game is (mostly) stable, I have time to look into the Linux and OSX deployments. I’ll provide updates on these when I have information to share!

Where’s ChimeraLinq?

The ambient ChimeraLinq system and ChimeraLinq holoslates can be found on all maps. The (optional) interactive element of ChimeraLinq was very thin on content, so I made the decision to temporarily disable it. I know some of you love you internet drama, and I want to do it justice, so ChimeraLinq will make a triumphant return with a new look and more shade-throwing in the first content update.

Quick Launch Day Fixes & Changes

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with dying during Ironmode allowing the Continue button to show on the title screen and causing a lockup.

Fixed a typo in the perk for Smuggler’s Flashbang.

Ding! sound effect is quieter. We want you to level up, not be blown away.

Fixed a display issue in vendor buyback for luxury items.

Fixed an issue with Psykonicks Meditation failing to unlock the player after standing.

Fixed Quicksave triggering while the Options Menu keybindings is open.

Changes: