Hotfix 0.40a

In what is becoming some maddening combination of whack-a-mole and groundhog day (Whack A Hog? Wait - no - that came out wrong) I'm continuing to try to zero in on theurgic issues that can leave the player stuff in the wrong state, unable to end the ability or start attacking.
I only have reports to go on because I've never actually been able to replicate the issue, myself. Still, I've identified other possible avenues of conflict, and added an extra layer of protections to force the theurgic state to properly end. Will it be enough? Only time will tell.
Bug Fixes in 0.40a
- The Overcharge innate will now properly trigger/emd abilities and stat modifiers that trigger/end when your staff recharge ends if used while recharging your staff.
- Added an extra layer of protections to prevent players from becoming stuck unable to attack with their staff after using the Electromancer's Theurgic abilities.
- Added an extra layer of protections for the cryomancer's Theurgic abilities to prevent the Hand from getting stuck on screen mid-animation.
- Theurgic meter color will now correctly set to yellow when choosing the Electromancer. Previously it was only setting properly when first loading in if you already had the Electromancer selected when you last exited.
- Pressing the cancel keybind from the quit sub-menu will no longer resume the game without removing the pause menu in the main menu area
- Pressing the cancel keybind will no longer leave the quit confirmation text up in the pause menu during gameplay
Changed files in this update