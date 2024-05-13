Hotfix 0.40a

In what is becoming some maddening combination of whack-a-mole and groundhog day (Whack A Hog? Wait - no - that came out wrong) I'm continuing to try to zero in on theurgic issues that can leave the player stuff in the wrong state, unable to end the ability or start attacking.

I only have reports to go on because I've never actually been able to replicate the issue, myself. Still, I've identified other possible avenues of conflict, and added an extra layer of protections to force the theurgic state to properly end. Will it be enough? Only time will tell.

Bug Fixes in 0.40a