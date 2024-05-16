NTR'D BY CLUMSINESS V1.0 IS OUT!



So this is it. This is the last version of NTR'd By Clumsiness. It still doesn't feel real to me that I'm done with this project. And when you read the ending, you will probably feel like there could be more. I've been pretty open about the fact that the ending would be left 'open' for a sequel. I know it won't satisfy everyone, but there are multiple reasons for this choice. I wrote this story more than a year ago. At that time, I really didn't know what to expect. I thought it would probably be a failure. I mean, it's a pretty dumb story. Also, the tone would have shifted, if I had kept writing.

Now that I think about it, the sequel would probably be a harder NTR, and I'm no longer sure it's a good idea. Not because I don't like NTR. I would personally probably prefer it that way. But I know some enjoy the game even though they don't enjoy NTR. So, I don't know. It's a pretty delicate situation, and my feelings are conflicted.

But let's talk about the update. V1.0.0 is around 23k words in length. It adds 7 CG sets and 3 sex scenes to the game. It also is the last update. I hope it can somehow not be a disappointment to you guys.

So yeah. Thank you guys. I wouldn't have been able to write such a retarded story if I didn't have your support. Letting me run wild like that with your money is a bold move indeed.

I'll be sure to write more dumb stuff in the future. For now though, let's enjoy what we have.

Changelog V1.0.0

Story