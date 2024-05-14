 Skip to content

Star Trek Legends update for 14 May 2024

Update 0.9.6

Star Trek Legends update for 14 May 2024

Update 0.9.6

Build 14355055 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:37 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

With 0.9.6 we have introduced the following changes:

Alliance Balance Changes:

  • Increased alliance progression rewards from 5 to 10.
  • Increased alliance currency reward per progression chest, from 250 to intervals of 250, starting at 500.
  • Final chest of alliance progression reward gives a much larger amount than previous chests, to incentivize maxing it out.
  • Increase alliance battles exp from 250 to 1250.
  • Reduced alliance power up node requirement from 25 to 15.
  • Created a proper ratio between alliance currency - latinum. Now, 100 alliance crystals = 2000 latinum.
  • Tweaked all alliance store prices.
  • Added better biogels to the alliance store, based on player level.
  • Added summon shards to an alliance store slot, shared with the existing power cell slot. Which of the two appears there is going to be random.
  • Reduced points required to unlock alliance chests from an interval of 25 to an interval of 15.

Alliance UI Fixes:

  • Alliance currency now displays on all screens while in the alliance menus.
  • Alliance info is now not obscured while in the alliance menu.
  • UI functionality changes:
  • Hovering over info buttons with your mouse will now require a click for that info pop-up to open thus eliminating unwanted information overload for players.
  • The player ID “copy” button has been made functional.

Bug fixes:

  • Further improvements to the Mission menu selection screen.
  • Resolution and Quality settings will now save between sessions.

Thank you for playing!

Live Long and Prosper,

  • The Star Trek Legends Team

