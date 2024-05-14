Update 0.9.6

Greetings,
With 0.9.6 we have introduced the following changes:
Alliance Balance Changes:
- Increased alliance progression rewards from 5 to 10.
- Increased alliance currency reward per progression chest, from 250 to intervals of 250, starting at 500.
- Final chest of alliance progression reward gives a much larger amount than previous chests, to incentivize maxing it out.
- Increase alliance battles exp from 250 to 1250.
- Reduced alliance power up node requirement from 25 to 15.
- Created a proper ratio between alliance currency - latinum. Now, 100 alliance crystals = 2000 latinum.
- Tweaked all alliance store prices.
- Added better biogels to the alliance store, based on player level.
- Added summon shards to an alliance store slot, shared with the existing power cell slot. Which of the two appears there is going to be random.
- Reduced points required to unlock alliance chests from an interval of 25 to an interval of 15.
Alliance UI Fixes:
- Alliance currency now displays on all screens while in the alliance menus.
- Alliance info is now not obscured while in the alliance menu.
- UI functionality changes:
- Hovering over info buttons with your mouse will now require a click for that info pop-up to open thus eliminating unwanted information overload for players.
- The player ID “copy” button has been made functional.
Bug fixes:
- Further improvements to the Mission menu selection screen.
- Resolution and Quality settings will now save between sessions.
Thank you for playing!
Live Long and Prosper,
- The Star Trek Legends Team
