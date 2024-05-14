Update 1.0.1 is live!



Can you believe it's been 2 weeks since we've launched? So many of you have shown your support for our cozy lil' game and we can't thank you enough.

It took us a bit, but we wanted to make sure we had everything as polished as we could make it for this update. We did our best to tackle as many bugs as possible and rebalanced a few things based on community feedback. Along with some adorable new features like the additional pet skins, this update also includes full controller support and basic modding capabilities!

Along with those key features and all of the updates listed in the patch notes below, we've also started to compile a list of frequently asked questions. You can check out the current list on the Plum Grove FAQ in the Steam Discussion board.



We know of a few issues that remain with controller support which we are continuing to work on. We will be monitoring both our Discord and the Steam Discussions closely to make sure everything is working smoothly outside of these remaining issues.

Interact button on your farm

Shop/Chest menu

Pressing A when talking should complete the current text first

Item drop hovers

Inability to input text



The world of community-led modding for Plum Grove has officially begun! Basic mod support has been added to the game and the community has already started creating. Make sure to backup your saves and use the mod support at your own risk when it comes to save files and progression. Join our [discord](discord.gg/unwound) to find more information on mods.

Unzip https://unwoundgames.com/mods/cosmetics.zip to your game's data path: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Unwound Games\Echoes of the Plum Grove\mods

Type in "mods" into the redeem code box

3 new pet skins (2 cats, 1 dog)

Pigs produce 1 waste/day, interact with them to collect.

Blueprints can now be sold for 50 coins

Bayberry can now be used to make soap

Paint is sold 100% of the time by a ship

Baby's start crying when they are hungry

Scythe is usable by farm helpers for harvesting

New potion that makes it rain the next day

Increased all crop buy prices by 8 (sell prices by 4)

Increase number of stones sold by carpenters, hunters, and the blacksmith

Increase number of wood sold by carpenters and added to hunters

Add spare hammers to the blacksmith's inventory

You can rename your pets

Set lavender as an ingredient

Current day is marked on calendar

Increased amount of materials from butchering

Nausea from disease is cleared when game is loaded

Add date icon to calendar

NPCs ignore weddings to go on dates

Removed unused gender symbol from animal hovers

Improved blueprint and recipe descriptions to list when you already know them

Finished food pulses slightly in kitchen menu

Baby's in family tab are no longer marked as "Adult" or "Elder"

House of spells isn't closed during holidays

Improved steel tool chance

Building tab has mouse clickable close buttons

Better controller support (more fixes incoming)

Fixed up some tutorial descriptions

Adoption papers don't make the kid think you are both their parent and child

Some string fixes

Dates who die before the date won't try to still go

Halloween no longer gives exponential rewards for higher tier candies

Fix adoption paper bug in perpetuity

Remove the child hat exploit

Various crashing and infinite loading bugs - Please create or repost on a bug thread if you're still experiencing these issues after the update.

Fixed sleeping potion

Fixed scything for farm helpers

Player no longer gets a bugged wedding screen if their betrothed dies on the day of their wedding

Fix boats not finding replacements when they die

Fix issue regarding hair color and some system locales (including Turkish)

Fixed chicken coop centering

Fix not needing materials to fix the bridge

Blood moon quests should not clear one first midnight

More minor bug/string fixes

Eyelashes should be independent of gender

Needs properly go down after switching character and loading an autosave

Fixed sheep, [spoiler]rainbow goat, and midnight goat[/spoiler] products

If you haven’t yet, we’d greatly appreciate it if you left us an honest review on Steam. Steam reviews are incredibly important for indie games and more reviews mean more wonderful gamers like yourselves can discover the game. We are looking forward to continuing to watch all of you dive in and enjoy Echoes of the Plum Grove.

Happy Legacy Building!

Sarah & Erik

