Update 1.0.1 is live!

Can you believe it's been 2 weeks since we've launched? So many of you have shown your support for our cozy lil' game and we can't thank you enough.
It took us a bit, but we wanted to make sure we had everything as polished as we could make it for this update. We did our best to tackle as many bugs as possible and rebalanced a few things based on community feedback. Along with some adorable new features like the additional pet skins, this update also includes full controller support and basic modding capabilities!
Along with those key features and all of the updates listed in the patch notes below, we've also started to compile a list of frequently asked questions. You can check out the current list on the Plum Grove FAQ in the Steam Discussion board.
We know of a few issues that remain with controller support which we are continuing to work on. We will be monitoring both our Discord and the Steam Discussions closely to make sure everything is working smoothly outside of these remaining issues.
- Interact button on your farm
- Shop/Chest menu
- Pressing A when talking should complete the current text first
- Item drop hovers
- Inability to input text
The world of community-led modding for Plum Grove has officially begun! Basic mod support has been added to the game and the community has already started creating. Make sure to backup your saves and use the mod support at your own risk when it comes to save files and progression. Join our [discord](discord.gg/unwound) to find more information on mods.
- Unzip https://unwoundgames.com/mods/cosmetics.zip to your game's data path: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Unwound Games\Echoes of the Plum Grove\mods
- Type in "mods" into the redeem code box
- 3 new pet skins (2 cats, 1 dog)
- Pigs produce 1 waste/day, interact with them to collect.
- Blueprints can now be sold for 50 coins
- Bayberry can now be used to make soap
- Paint is sold 100% of the time by a ship
- Baby's start crying when they are hungry
- Scythe is usable by farm helpers for harvesting
- New potion that makes it rain the next day
- Increased all crop buy prices by 8 (sell prices by 4)
- Increase number of stones sold by carpenters, hunters, and the blacksmith
- Increase number of wood sold by carpenters and added to hunters
- Add spare hammers to the blacksmith's inventory
- You can rename your pets
- Set lavender as an ingredient
- Current day is marked on calendar
- Increased amount of materials from butchering
- Nausea from disease is cleared when game is loaded
- Add date icon to calendar
- NPCs ignore weddings to go on dates
- Removed unused gender symbol from animal hovers
- Improved blueprint and recipe descriptions to list when you already know them
- Finished food pulses slightly in kitchen menu
- Baby's in family tab are no longer marked as "Adult" or "Elder"
- House of spells isn't closed during holidays
- Improved steel tool chance
- Building tab has mouse clickable close buttons
- Better controller support (more fixes incoming)
- Fixed up some tutorial descriptions
- Adoption papers don't make the kid think you are both their parent and child
- Some string fixes
- Dates who die before the date won't try to still go
- Halloween no longer gives exponential rewards for higher tier candies
- Fix adoption paper bug in perpetuity
- Remove the child hat exploit
- Various crashing and infinite loading bugs - Please create or repost on a bug thread if you're still experiencing these issues after the update.
- Fixed sleeping potion
- Fixed scything for farm helpers
- Player no longer gets a bugged wedding screen if their betrothed dies on the day of their wedding
- Fix boats not finding replacements when they die
- Fix issue regarding hair color and some system locales (including Turkish)
- Fixed chicken coop centering
- Fix not needing materials to fix the bridge
- Blood moon quests should not clear one first midnight
- More minor bug/string fixes
- Eyelashes should be independent of gender
- Needs properly go down after switching character and loading an autosave
- Fixed sheep, [spoiler]rainbow goat, and midnight goat[/spoiler] products
Happy Legacy Building!
Sarah & Erik
