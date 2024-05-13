Stranded v1.1 on air!

Share · View all patches · Build 14354955 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

NEW CONTENT

Now the user can choose between two game modes Without Hordes With Hordes

Modified the calculation of enemy spawn waves (Reduced/Balanced)

Added key rebinding/remapping in the game settings screen

Added an indicator of the current game version on the menu screen

MODIFICATIONS (GENERAL)

Dash is now applied in the direction the user is moving

Durability of tools has been slightly increased

KNOWN BUGS

There are still some visual bugs in the project, especially after the mountains layer has been added. These bugs are being reviewed and fixed by the developer and will soon be removed from the project!