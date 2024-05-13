 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stranded update for 13 May 2024

Stranded v1.1 on air!

Share · View all patches · Build 14354955 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT

  • Now the user can choose between two game modes

    • Without Hordes
    • With Hordes

  • Modified the calculation of enemy spawn waves (Reduced/Balanced)

  • Added key rebinding/remapping in the game settings screen

  • Added an indicator of the current game version on the menu screen

MODIFICATIONS (GENERAL)

  • Dash is now applied in the direction the user is moving
  • Durability of tools has been slightly increased

KNOWN BUGS

There are still some visual bugs in the project, especially after the mountains layer has been added. These bugs are being reviewed and fixed by the developer and will soon be removed from the project!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2636411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link