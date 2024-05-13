Stranded v1.1 on air!

NEW CONTENT
Now the user can choose between two game modes
- Without Hordes
- With Hordes
Modified the calculation of enemy spawn waves (Reduced/Balanced)
Added key rebinding/remapping in the game settings screen
Added an indicator of the current game version on the menu screen
MODIFICATIONS (GENERAL)
- Dash is now applied in the direction the user is moving
- Durability of tools has been slightly increased
KNOWN BUGS
There are still some visual bugs in the project, especially after the mountains layer has been added. These bugs are being reviewed and fixed by the developer and will soon be removed from the project!
