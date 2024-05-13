BEACHED - 0.04

In the latest update to Beached, players will notice a significant improvement in the game's physics system. Placable objects now behave more realistically, disappearing when their supporting structures are broken. Additionally, players can now personalize their gaming experience with new customization options. Custom crosshairs and hitmarkers can be tailored to suit individual preferences, enhancing immersion and precision during gameplay. Loading times have also been optimized, particularly on maps with a high density of building objects, ensuring smoother transitions between game sessions.

ADDITIONS:

EU CENTRAL Dedicated Server

Respawn Screen

Placable objects are now destroyed when their supporting object is broken (no more floating placables)

Custom Crosshair Creation in Settings

Custom Hitmarker Creation in Settings

Fixed Loading Times with lots of building objects on the map

Item Store overhaul

New Seasonal Item Store Items for Summer, Aquarium & Beachball!

Weapon Durability is now used after each shot, rather than reload

New Water Material

Better Rotation on Placables

More Precise Placable Collision

New Models for Large Wooden Walls & Large Wooden Gates!

Adjusted Workbench Recipe

NEW ITEMS:

Sulfur (used to make ammo and explosives)

Sulfur Ore (smelts into sulfur)

Metal Ore (smelts into metal fragments)

Charcoal (received from smelting wood)

Smoke Grenade (lasts 30 seconds)

New Dummy Placable, useful for practicing aiming!

Some Slight Monument changes to Motel

FARMING:

Wheat

Cloth

Carrot

Small Planter

Large Planter

Bed Respawn Button added to respawn screen