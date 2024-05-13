 Skip to content

Artifact update for 13 May 2024

0.79.48

Share · View all patches · Build 14354773 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 22:13:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly just a hotfix today!

Changelog

  • *Fixed an error that prevented the Intrusive upgrades from showing
  • *Further scaling/formatting improvements for reserved husks, character paperdolls, and the mobile Friends List

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082271
