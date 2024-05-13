 Skip to content

Unspoken update for 13 May 2024

Fix and language update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14354742 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 22:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some bugs, especially language ones (had to rewrite al translations with my hands because of engine bug). And German language is now added!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2846291
Linux Depot 2846292
