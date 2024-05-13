SteamVR Hotfix 2.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14354741 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 22:06:03 UTC by Wendy

SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.

Linux:

Updated Room Setup launch script. Fixed Room Setup not launching on some systems

Help & Information:

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a SteamVR System Report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.