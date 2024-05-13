SteamVR Hotfix 2.5.5

SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.
Linux:
- Updated Room Setup launch script. Fixed Room Setup not launching on some systems
Help & Information:
The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a SteamVR System Report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
Changed files in this update