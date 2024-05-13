Grid has been updated to be more dense- the lines have also been made to be major and minor gridlines.
ship trail now emits light.
Starblast: 3D Wars update for 13 May 2024
5-13-24 Quick Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Grid has been updated to be more dense- the lines have also been made to be major and minor gridlines.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2322501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update