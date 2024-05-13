 Skip to content

Starblast: 3D Wars update for 13 May 2024

5-13-24 Quick Update

Last edited 13 May 2024 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grid has been updated to be more dense- the lines have also been made to be major and minor gridlines.
ship trail now emits light.

