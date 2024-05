Share · View all patches · Build 14354485 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 21:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Until June 10, all players that open Bloons TD 6 will receive a free pack containing 2000 MM, 3x Super Monkey Storms, 3x Monkey Boosts, 3x Cash Drops, and 3x Insta Monkeys: tier 4 Dart Monkeys of each path. You will also get an exclusive avatar for your profile!

Then try the new quest: Protect The Yacht. A challenge quest on a special map, where you need to protect the yacht.