Avium Patch 18

**
WHAT'S NEW?
**
-
Game Initialization Cinematics (2) have been taken out of the game and moved to the Steam Page exclusively.
-
Size reduction
- The largest videos have been further compressed (3) and a few in-game opening cutscenes (2) have been replaced with gameplay. VRAM usage has dropped 3% on average. Starting a New Game starts in Lower Avium for story purposes with the option to skip it entirely if you just want to get to the flying right away.
- Tested on Steam Deck.
-
Avium and Inputs run quite well on Steam Deck, with the exception of pre-rendered cutscenes that do not display properly during:
- New Game Intros (2)
- Southern Jungles Free Play Mode Intro (1)
- Netherworld Cutscene (1)
- Mansion Intro (1)
- Observatory Exit (1)
- And The Enforcer Skipped Section (1)
-
During these video sequences, despite not displaying, the audio and content do play from start to finish without technical issue. Further testing is underway for official verification. Thanks for your patience.
A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support, feedback, and patience!
Changed files in this update