Early Access Bugs

This week a fair bit of bugs were squashed from the first rounds of early access (mostly UI stuff):
- Allows pause to be used in the Overworld and Level Selection screens (allows Save and Exit)
- Changes UI to be easier for players to know what's selected
- Creates a simple checkpoint system for advanced tutorial (removes tedious portions)
- Fixes selection bugs from the Overworld selection
Non-UI
- Lizard no longer turns around when player gets behind him (felt unfair to player)
- Animation and barrel bugs with golem bombers (animations come out, barrels are given more prominence)
- Support for additional third party xbox pads (including Razer Wolverine)
Changed files in this update