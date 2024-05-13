 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCRAM! update for 13 May 2024

Early Access Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 14354323 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week a fair bit of bugs were squashed from the first rounds of early access (mostly UI stuff):

  • Allows pause to be used in the Overworld and Level Selection screens (allows Save and Exit)
  • Changes UI to be easier for players to know what's selected
  • Creates a simple checkpoint system for advanced tutorial (removes tedious portions)
  • Fixes selection bugs from the Overworld selection

Non-UI

  • Lizard no longer turns around when player gets behind him (felt unfair to player)
  • Animation and barrel bugs with golem bombers (animations come out, barrels are given more prominence)
  • Support for additional third party xbox pads (including Razer Wolverine)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2486571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link