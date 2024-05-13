Save the Date

It is with great excitement that we finally announce, YES, we have the long-awaited release date, save this day:

May 23, 2024

We're looking forward to the big day when our game sees the light of day for the first time!

We hope you like it, we are working on updates to improve performance and visual quality.

We also have plans to add new weapons, if the community's receptivity is good.

We thank all of you who are supporting us, reading our messages, downloading the demo (which we will also update soon), and also to everyone who added the game to their wish list.

A great day to everyone.

Yours sincerely

Peterson Santos

CEO - Cloud5 Studios