Redneck Joe Vs The Swamp Zombies update for 13 May 2024

Save the Date

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is with great excitement that we finally announce, YES, we have the long-awaited release date, save this day:

May 23, 2024

We're looking forward to the big day when our game sees the light of day for the first time!
We hope you like it, we are working on updates to improve performance and visual quality.
We also have plans to add new weapons, if the community's receptivity is good.

We thank all of you who are supporting us, reading our messages, downloading the demo (which we will also update soon), and also to everyone who added the game to their wish list.

A great day to everyone.

Yours sincerely
Peterson Santos
CEO - Cloud5 Studios

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2531441
  • Loading history…
