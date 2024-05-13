Quality of Life Fixes, Matchmaking changes

Gameplay
- Matchmaking will attempt to match you to players closer to your level. We have now implemented a matchmaking system to track your wins with specific decks and queues you closer to players with similar deck elo.
- Cannot undo after Crux Cobalt’s Mind Over Matter or Determined Choice (These reveal new information to the player).
- Reduced XP thresholds for first 2 decks on Player XP Track to 500xp and 5000xp.
- New user flow updates - New users can access the settings when they first open the game and after the tutorial when the user presses play they will be put into the campaign
- We have removed the first encounter's passive abilities in the campaign. These are all the forgeborn encounters. We want these first encounters to be an easy start to the campaign and at this moment the average win rate between these encounters is 71%. We are looking for this to be closer to 90%. So as a first change we are just removing these extra abilities and making them closer to a regular game of SolForge Fusion.
- New temp upgrades:
- Blazing Sol Stone: When you play a creature, if you have the Forge, it gets +A equal to the current cycle. Otherwise, it gets +H equal to the current cycle.
- Umbral Sol Stone: When you play a spell, if you have the Forge, deal 2 damage to the enemy player. Otherwise, you gain +2H.
- Blasted Battlefield: At the start of combat, if you have no empty lanes, your creatures get +3A.
- Digitization Module: At the start of combat, give one of your creatures +3A. If it is your only creature in play, give it +3H.
- Uttera Charger's Horn: At the start of combat, one of your creatures Battles an enemy creature.
UI
- Collection, Deck Select, and Fuse Decks load in pages rather than showing all decks at once. (Should make collection management for large collections less laggy)
- Added digital/physical deck filter toggles, updated filter tooltip for the former “Digital” to be the more accurate “Starter”.
- Blighted Forgeborns have card art. Names in-client changed from Exalted to Blighted
- Added deck filter to Fuse Decks menu
- Visual representation in end-game stats when you have reached max XP on a deck
- Fixes to triggers overlapping confirm/cancel and similar choices
- Tutorial game over screen shows tutorial deck
- Campaign map control improved: Can zoom in and out with scroll wheel, map moves around more smoothly, intro shows boss
- Some awkward UI around confirm/cancels improved for Storm Caller, Hantu, and Flame Jet
General Bugfixes
- Hivemind Pact Lv. 3 Doesn’t crash multiplayer game.
- Metamind Enhancer and Metamind Synapse ability works.
- Crux cobalt determined choice shows opponent’s hand.
- Steel rosetta augment doesn’t cause error out of multiplayer game.
Set 3 Bug Fixes
- Blighted forgeborn after transform should properly match the level + exhausted state.
- Blighted Ironbeard’s Sovereign Pillars no longer gains energy counters even if there is no creature in its lane
- Elementalist Knight exalt ability works
Known Issues
- Your matchmaking elo will not update until you log out and log back in
- Cercee Soul Swap Lv 3 crashes multiplayer games
- Cypien Experimentation doesn’t work correctly
- AI using Uterra charger Lv 3 will hang game
- Friend battles might take a bit to match if your elos are far apart
