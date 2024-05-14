 Skip to content

MAJOR CameraBag Pro update for 14 May 2024

CameraBag 2024.2 is here — keyboard shortcut editing and musical slides!

Build 14354252 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 00:13:07 UTC

CameraBag 2024.2 is here! For this release we’ve added the ability to customize your keyboard shortcuts via the new Shortcut Editor. You can find it in Edit > Edit Keyboard Shortcuts. Simply select a command and then press the shortcut you’d like to use. You can also easily reset to defaults or clear out any shortcut.

We’ve also added the ability to add audio tracks to your slideshows, found in File > Create Slideshow. You now have the option to select an audio (or video) file to use as a sound source. You can also set the slideshow to be the length of the song. We’ve added a new alphabetical sorting option for slideshow images as well!

Windows 64-bit CameraBag Pro Content Depot 1061691
