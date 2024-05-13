 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Having a HARD Time update for 13 May 2024

Localization support for French

Share · View all patches · Build 14354169 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a full translation for the French language and a few minor fixes to the other translations.

Going forward, future content will also be available in French.

~ Quadruple-Q

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link