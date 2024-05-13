Park Studio Alpha 0.1.1.C

This patch includes the following bug fixes:
- The Rotation Gizmo will now disable the angles not supported by paths and coaster bases.
- The Scale Gizmo will no longer take the rotation of the object.
- Disabled the Camera movement in the menu after sickness reports.
- Paths won't scale on the Z axis when inputting scale from the menu.
- Duplicating objects should now always work.
- Duplicating path nodes, coaster nodes and coaster bases has been disabled.
- Setting Transforms from the Transform Capsule will now work on multi-selections.
- Tracks won't randomly change color when deleting a specific type of track and adding a new node right after.
- More rotation issues with the tracks and saving rotations should now work as intended.
- Rotating multi-selected objects will not be multiplied by the number of objects anymore.
CRITICAL KNOWN ISSUE:
- Rotating multi-selections on more than one axis causes wrong rotations for all the selected objects except the pivot. This bug will be fixed as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update