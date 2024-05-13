 Skip to content

Boxing Simulator update for 13 May 2024

1.5.1 Update

1.5.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14353967 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:32:39 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New screen resolutions, fixed UI problems caused by aspect ratio, fixed boxing ring collisions, better rope physics, limits for selecting too easy or hard opponent, able to pause game in fights, some bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2479341
  • Loading history…
