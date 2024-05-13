New screen resolutions, fixed UI problems caused by aspect ratio, fixed boxing ring collisions, better rope physics, limits for selecting too easy or hard opponent, able to pause game in fights, some bug fixes.
Boxing Simulator update for 13 May 2024
1.5.1 Update
