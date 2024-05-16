Update 2.8.0

Welcome to Update 2.8.0 and an all-new community event!

We are hosting a community event in honor of our last week of Terminal Attack! If everyone in the community can pull together to achieve a total of 7 MILLION eliminations in TA this week, everyone who contributed will earn a sweet prize: canvas shoes to add to your cute-mmunity look!

We’ll also host a leaderboard for the event so you can see the top contributors! As always, we’ll give out prizes on Discord during the event.

This update focused on many quality-of-life changes and improvements. Most notably, we have made changes to melee weapons, hoping to improve how they feel to play with in the game. We’ll need your feedback on these changes!

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty:

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

* Fixed an issue where hand gesture animations were overriding the Mesh Shield animations, resulting in broken character poses

Fixed an issue where throwing animations would not play while inspecting weapons

Added an intro animation in terminal attack to improve the round countdown

Audio

* Player Voice lines will now only play for teammates and not opposing players

Gadgets

Anti-gravity Cube

* We made the cube heavier so that it doesn’t get pushed as easily when hit by other objects

Fixed a bug where objects would lift much faster than intended when they were attached together This also prevents an exploit in which the cube could be carried upwards together with the objects it’s lifting, causing entire structures to traverse upwards into the sky endlessly



Dome Shield

* Fixed an issue where it was not able to be glitched when the center was occluded

Gameplay

* A new carriable object has been added to the Arena: Glitch Barrels

Dev note: Glitch barrels are carriable objects. Pick them up and throw them to apply their effect in an area, or shoot them to detonate them from afar. The Glitch barrels apply the same effect as Glitch Grenades, removing the target's ability to use their Gadgets and Specializations.

* Fixed an issue where players were able to start opening a Vault during the beginning of an emote

Fixed an issue where the Cashbox was incorrectly dropped far away from the player if it clipped through the map border

Interactions such as using a zipline, pressing elevator buttons, and interacting with a revive statue should now be more responsive, especially on console/gamepad

Improved visibility of barrels in dark and monochrome areas

Fixed a bug with sliding where auto-sprinting players could get stuck between the crouch and sprint state

Fixed a bug that allowed players to deal damage to their teammates

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in goo when running up to it

Dev note: This will only fix the issue outside of moving platforms. We know that goo sometimes behaves strangely on moving platforms and are looking into it for a later patch.

Maps

All Maps

* Rooftop reflections have been improved

SYS$HORIZON

* Tweaked the zipline at the Museum entrance so you exit earlier automatically, instead of it taking you all the way to the ceiling

Monaco

* Power Shift: Adjusted spawns to balance out the distances to the platform and to reduce how often you have to run after the platform when defending

Modes

Terminal Attack

* Added a distinct sound change on the Terminal when there is only 15 seconds left to stop the decryption

The icon for the terminal will no longer appear in the center of the screen when decryption starts

Due to a known issue that could not be resolved in time, players can only swap weapons and gadgets between rounds and not in spectator mode after elimination

UI

* Ping wheel additions and changes * Added new ping messages “Breach here” and “Hold this Position”

To make room for the two new pings “Hype” and “Danger” have been moved/removed. Hype is added to the expression wheel, replacing “Need Help.” “Danger” is removed from the wheel but still accessible via double-tapping the ping button on any target

Support/Social pings are now located at the bottom of the wheel, while tactical options are on the top half

“Going here”, “Defending here” and “Attacking here” in the Ping wheel are now called “Go here”, “Defend here”, and “Attack here” to make it clearer that they are requests to your team, and consistent with the character voice lines

Updated several event log messages related to pinging game mode relevant objects, to more clearly communicate the context

Dev Note: There are still some events missing their proper messages. They will be added in the future!

* When holding the ping wheel on your own ping now we only show the remove option to make it clear that you pinged an existing ping

Fixed an issue that sometimes made it impossible to cancel the ping wheel

Fixed UI elements being drawn on top of the in-game menu in Terminal Attack

Flipped background opacity for dead/alive players in the scoreboard

Updated contestant icons

Fixed an issue in frontend where clicking buttons multiple times in short succession would cause them to not register

Updated required round completion on a terminal attack contract from 10 to the intended 14

Changed the key bind for “Hide UI” from F12 to F10

Changed the order of tiles for Quickplay

Updated the lighting on Player Cards

Specializations

Charge'N'Slam

* Can now clear higher obstacles when activated on the ground to reduce instances where players get stuck on geometry

Weapons

Dagger

* Improved backstab validation

Dev Note: We've received a lot of feedback about Backstabs not feeling as good. Hopefully, we've rectified that issue in this patch. The only way to tell is to let you try it and then gather your feedback!

Fixed so that the aim assist for backstabs now synchronizes with the swing, rather than triggering at the start of the charge-up.

All Melee Weapons

* Improved hit validation for all melee weapons

There is now a setting for turning melee aim assist on/off in the “Gameplay” section

The aim assist and lunge range is slightly more generous for quick melee

We have changed the way sprinting gets blocked when attacking with melee weapons and using quick melee, so that sprint is only blocked through parts of a swing, instead of the whole duration of the attack. This is tweaked on a weapon-to-weapon basis

The sprint toggle no longer gets canceled by melee attacks, so players don’t have to re-toggle spam to efficiently chase their target while attacking

Riot Shield

* The shield can now be raised more quickly after performing an attack

SR-84

* Is now correctly marked as a Marksman Rifle instead of a Melee Weapon in the menus

Security

* Updates and improvements

Known Issues