Forest Fellers update for 13 May 2024

BIG STUFF / New gameplay mechanic

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions / Changes

Fixed Cedar tree button pricing on recent tree button
Birch tree passes Cedar tree at level 7 Gnome as far as efficiency

  • Cedar tree price from 300 to 400, Cedar tree bonus from 1800 to 1700
    Increased starting wood from 800 to 1000
    Changed Oak Tree cost from 40 to 35
    Changed Pine Tree cost from 180 to 160
    Starting pear amount increased from 0 to 20
    Add sound to clicking on pears
    Add level up sound for Gnomes
    *You now start with a Gnome instead of having to buy one!
  • You can also now have a maximum of 8 total Gnomes instead of 7
    *Bonus clickable for trees once they are destroyed
  • Trees now have a 25% chance to drop a Pear, and a 75% chance to drop Wood
    Added a pears fed statistic in the stat menu
    Added a Help Menu that appears on your first time playing the game
    Oak tree no longer needs to be unlocked
    Added a master volume setting and updated the saving and loading of set audio settings
    Increased unlock costs for later trees
    Reduced rain duration from 10 minutes to 7 minutes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2874091
  
