BIG STUFF / New gameplay mechanic

New Additions / Changes
Fixed Cedar tree button pricing on recent tree button
Birch tree passes Cedar tree at level 7 Gnome as far as efficiency
- Cedar tree price from 300 to 400, Cedar tree bonus from 1800 to 1700
Increased starting wood from 800 to 1000
Changed Oak Tree cost from 40 to 35
Changed Pine Tree cost from 180 to 160
Starting pear amount increased from 0 to 20
Add sound to clicking on pears
Add level up sound for Gnomes
*You now start with a Gnome instead of having to buy one!
- You can also now have a maximum of 8 total Gnomes instead of 7
*Bonus clickable for trees once they are destroyed
- Trees now have a 25% chance to drop a Pear, and a 75% chance to drop Wood
Added a pears fed statistic in the stat menu
Added a Help Menu that appears on your first time playing the game
Oak tree no longer needs to be unlocked
Added a master volume setting and updated the saving and loading of set audio settings
Increased unlock costs for later trees
Reduced rain duration from 10 minutes to 7 minutes
