Patch notes 0.52 | Localization & fixes

Dear Pioneers,

In celebration of our participation in the Steam Endless Replayability Fest, we are happy to release a new regular update.

Here's what you can look forward to in Version 0.52. Have a nice fest!

LOCALIZATION

To enhance the accessibility of our game for our international audience, we have decided to implement 23 new localizations, in addition to the 8 already available.

These new languages are generated using "LocalAIze," our in-house tool built on a Large Language Model (LLM) architecture. As such, these translations may be imperfect. If you prefer to avoid encountering errors in the game's text, we recommend using English or one of the other seven languages directly managed by our development team.

While not flawless, our automated translation tool is considered over 95% reliable and allows us significant development agility during this early access phase. If you have suggestions for improving any translations, please do not hesitate to let us know, as we can incorporate your suggested corrections.

GAMEPLAY

Various terrain objects such as ore veins and quicksand are now generated in clusters, providing more consistently distributed resource zones and obstacles.

GRAPHICS

Added a new shader for calderas.

Improved alignment of characters and objects to better match certain actions and animations.

Enhanced and fixed several animations including crafting, running on the treadmill, and walking cycles.

USABILITY

The options menu now closes with the ESC key, and settings are applied automatically.

Redesigned several event tooltips for enhanced clarity.

Adjusted menu alignments for improved clarity.

Increased the size of tutorial videos.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of elevators and the EVA module when a character had a fracture.

Resolved multiple issues related to the "carry a teammate" action.

Fixed a bug concerning the "share oxygen" action.

Addressed an issue with the medikit usage.

Corrected a graphical bug related to chromatic aberration.

Fixed a drilling event that could block the character.

Restored missing buff icons.

Resolved minor graphical bugs (such as floating elements and artifacts on selection outlines).

Fixed a rare global bug that occasionally prevented certain actions from initializing.

Added the version number to the main game menu.

Addressed various bugs related to translation and save reliability.

Thank you for your continued support!

Sincerely,

Supercube Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1734390/