Development Update: Expanding Endings and Ongoing Enhancements

Hello everyone,

It's been a long and busy week(end) for our team as we've pushed to not only address existing bugs but also to enrich the game's depth with additional end-game sequences. We're excited to share that the game now features over 10 endings, considering all variations, with around 5 significantly distinct ones, even introducing a few new scenes to the game. Integrating these with the animations and conditions while also revisiting some persistent issues from previous builds has been quite the challenge but equally rewarding.

Current Focus and Upcoming Challenges

Unfortunately, we haven't yet resolved the issue with old saves from Act 2, but it's high on our priority list, and we aim to address it soon.

Our next major undertaking is the localization of the game, which will allow more players around the globe to enjoy our story in their native language.

Rest assured, we will continue to polish the game and squash bugs as you and we discover them.

Ongoing Improvements and Feedback

Although missing voiceovers and some residual "Tips" have not been our primary focus, we are steadily cleaning these up.

As always, we've tested the latest build extensively, yet we acknowledge that some issues may still slip through.

We greatly appreciate your help sharing these. Those who haven't can join our Discord to share feedback and bug reports. The best way to do this is by sharing screenshots or descriptions of what occurred before an issue.

Huge thank You!

Your support and words of encouragement have been fantastic. We are deeply grateful for your patience and enthusiasm, which continue to motivate us every day.

Thank you for being such a vital part of our community and for helping us shape the game into the best version it can be.

— The Dev Team