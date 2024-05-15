Patch Notes 51.01 beta14- Bartering Menus are complete

Hey Urists!

We are back with another Adventure Mode beta patch with the biggest addition being the bartering menus (pictured below). Tarn has also gone in and cleaned up the towns so that stuff is properly displayed on tables instead of being all over the floor.

Patch Notes 51.01 beta14

-Added the trade/barter/demand conversation menu

-Sites without tables in their stockpile get emergency tables for their shops for now

-Printed tabletop items on tables, and stopped many other building items from printing on top of creatures

-Sound off init option should work in adventure mode now

-Adventurers are no longer unaware of their own name

-Adventurers should no longer be sprinting/walking/etc forever when retired into a fort

-Fixes that linux crash on the trainer menu again

-Makes liquids/powders not spill out of containers on unretire

-Alexandra + Bay12