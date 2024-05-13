Update 2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14353537 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:13:33 UTC by Wendy

-Improvements in overall game performance

-More questions were added to week 1 about video games and movies to lower the difficulty a little

-Fixed issues with some questions

-Fixed issues with skip button on week 2 and week 3

NEW GAME MODE

A new game mode was added "minigame mode"

This game mode is unlocked after passing week 3. In this mode you can practice all the Answer to Survive minigames to improve in each one of them.

10 totally new Steam achievements have been added so the fun doesn't stop . To unlock each of them you must beat each answer to survive minigame in minigame mode

A totally new minigame was added to balance out the week 1 and 2 lifelines.

PD: If you find a bug or problem, you can leave a comment in the "bug thread" to resolve it as soon as possible.