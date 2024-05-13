 Skip to content

FOG update for 13 May 2024

Five New Songs

Build 14353433 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 19:26:10 UTC

  • Added five new BGM.
  • Fixed a bug where the catch mission wouldn't start after dialog ended.
  • Changed catch and minecart to have a dialog option.
  • Changed classroom zone in preparation for a new mission.

