- Added five new BGM.
- Fixed a bug where the catch mission wouldn't start after dialog ended.
- Changed catch and minecart to have a dialog option.
- Changed classroom zone in preparation for a new mission.
FOG update for 13 May 2024
Five New Songs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2010241
Changed files in this update