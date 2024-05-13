 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercenaries of the Kingdom update for 13 May 2024

Update: Early Access 4.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 14353331 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

Some quick changes in this update.

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 4.1:

  • Those who had already installed the game before version 4.0 will have had some problems with the controls.
    This is due to the fact that I had to change them during the development of 4.0, and therefore, an incompatibility could have arisen.
    This issue is the main reason for this update and should have been resolved.

  • Now, even doing Exploration missions, you will have a minimal reward in money and reputation.
    This should avoid situations where the player is unable to generate money.

  • I changed some UI icons because today I found some more pleasant ones.

That's all for now; see you in the next update!

FACE THE HORDE, GRAB THE LOOT, CROSS THE PORTAL.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2375731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link