Update: Early Access 4.1!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!
Some quick changes in this update.
CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 4.1:
Those who had already installed the game before version 4.0 will have had some problems with the controls.
This is due to the fact that I had to change them during the development of 4.0, and therefore, an incompatibility could have arisen.
This issue is the main reason for this update and should have been resolved.
Now, even doing Exploration missions, you will have a minimal reward in money and reputation.
This should avoid situations where the player is unable to generate money.
I changed some UI icons because today I found some more pleasant ones.
That's all for now; see you in the next update!
