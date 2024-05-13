Update 0.8.47

I finally completed one of the key structures for the Island - the Radio-emitter. It can work in three modes, intensively attract enemy waves, completely disable them, or capture Zeus' information flows and pack them into data blocks valuable to the headquarters, so with this structure you get either a game with intense battles (there can be a lot of enemies, so goodbye optimization) or a quiet life with construction.

In parallel, the development of new story missions is underway, and while working on the story, I noticed that there is an opportunity to slightly shift the planned Hunt sector (which was supposed to be three almost identical missions) with the current sector (which did not offer anything special, as both sectors were still to be missions on Earth). The combination of the two sectors should result in more unique and varied missions. In line with these changes, the Home mission will also be moved and merged with the HQ mission, as they were almost identical in gameplay.

So, the new sector will be the final one for the Earth, and the player will finally approach the outskirts of Olympus.

I also adjusted the roadmap with these changes:

