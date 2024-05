Share · View all patches · Build 14353263 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 19:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The Russian language has been added

-The Chinese language has been added

-The Japanese language has been added

-The Spanish language has been added

-The German language has been added

-The French language has been added

-Improvements have been made in the Turkish language