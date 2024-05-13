Share · View all patches · Build 14353200 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 19:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hello Car Investors!

We have new news for you from the development stages of Rent A Car Simulator 24.

Introducing The Building System

In Rent A Car Simulator 24, it is up to you to build your office the way you want.

With the detailed construction system, you can build a large single-storey office or a 10-storey plaza.

From an FPS perspective; Build glass frames, walls, stairs and all bilding parts.

You can arrange your cars in the offices you have built and invite your customers to come to your office.

We are developing an elevator to take your cars to the upper floors of your office. You will also have a lot of furniture and items to decorate your office (or maybe your plaza).

Rent A Car Simulator 24 Construction and Decoration System is fully multiplayer compatible. We seem to see that great offices will be built while playing together.

Newly added Languages

Added German language translation.

Added Portuguese language translation.

Added Russian language translation.

Some videos from Youtube about Rent A Car Simulator 24

Thanks to our Youtuber friends.

Thank you on behalf of Rent A Car Simulator 24!