Hakan's War Manager update for 13 May 2024

Hotfix 13.05.2024

Build 14353043 · Last edited 13 May 2024

Quick fix on the contract: We're issuing a hotfix to address a critical issue with the contract feature. Some of you may have noticed that upon loading the game, it gets a bit confused about contracts. Not to worry, we've swiftly resolved this bug.

