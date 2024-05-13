Update Notes For March 13, 2024

Hey everyone!,
We just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all your amazing support and feedback on our game. Your input has been incredibly helpful in showing us what we can do better, providing a better gameplay especially for the new players. We're really grateful for it. Your support means the world to us!
HOTFIX:
- Fixed Battery Displacement in Tutorial
- Fixed Door Material Not Changing
- Readjusted Important UI Elements to Make Them More Obvious
- Fixed Bug: Player Colliding with Conveyor Junks
- Readjusted Interactable UI Elements to Provide Indication of Power Status
- Fixed Player HUD Bug After Restarting
- Fixed Final Subtitle Bug Not Showing
NEW:
- Added Graphics Settings
- Added Omni Vision Tutorial Video
- Added Waypoint System
- Added Return UI in Player HUD During Mind Control
- Password Devices' Codes Are Now Randomly Generated
- Added Security Camera on Level 3
Changed files in this update