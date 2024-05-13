 Skip to content

Beyond the Breach update for 13 May 2024

Update Notes For March 13, 2024

Last edited 13 May 2024 – 19:09:29 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!,

We just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all your amazing support and feedback on our game. Your input has been incredibly helpful in showing us what we can do better, providing a better gameplay especially for the new players. We're really grateful for it. Your support means the world to us!

HOTFIX:

  • Fixed Battery Displacement in Tutorial
  • Fixed Door Material Not Changing
  • Readjusted Important UI Elements to Make Them More Obvious
  • Fixed Bug: Player Colliding with Conveyor Junks
  • Readjusted Interactable UI Elements to Provide Indication of Power Status
  • Fixed Player HUD Bug After Restarting
  • Fixed Final Subtitle Bug Not Showing

NEW:

  • Added Graphics Settings
  • Added Omni Vision Tutorial Video
  • Added Waypoint System
  • Added Return UI in Player HUD During Mind Control
  • Password Devices' Codes Are Now Randomly Generated
  • Added Security Camera on Level 3

