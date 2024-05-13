Update Notes For March 13, 2024

Hey everyone!,

We just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all your amazing support and feedback on our game. Your input has been incredibly helpful in showing us what we can do better, providing a better gameplay especially for the new players. We're really grateful for it. Your support means the world to us!

HOTFIX:

Fixed Battery Displacement in Tutorial

Fixed Door Material Not Changing

Readjusted Important UI Elements to Make Them More Obvious

Fixed Bug: Player Colliding with Conveyor Junks

Readjusted Interactable UI Elements to Provide Indication of Power Status

Fixed Player HUD Bug After Restarting

Fixed Final Subtitle Bug Not Showing

NEW: