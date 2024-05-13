 Skip to content

Nienix update for 13 May 2024

Bug fixes

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.080

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error in the description for the skill "Not Feeling so Blue".
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a floating point issue concerning item ship size requirements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Nienix Content Depot 1332761
Linux Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
macOS Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
