Quadrillion update for 13 May 2024

0.1b.1

Build 14352850 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 19:09:31 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix -post proccesing ( the texts were illegible )
fix -triggers
fix - not storing inventory
fix - delete inventory
fix- Double spawn zombie
fix- duplication of T-08p
fix- clipping
fix- other bugs

