Development branch is now live, opt-in!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! 😊 I've set up the development branch to roll out features and improvements that are still in progress. You can opt-in to this version of the game if you'd like to test out what's coming to the game once the release is stable enough to be merged into the main branch.

To opt-in to the development branch, follow these steps:

Click on the game's settings:



In the BETA section, select the "Development" branch from the dropdown menu:



After selecting the development branch, you should see "Cacildes Adventure [development]" as the name of the app, and any updates will begin downloading immediately.

You can opt-out of the development branch at any time by selecting "None" from the dropdown options in the BETA section.

If you choose to opt-in to the development branch, please be aware that you may encounter more bugs than usual, as these features are still being worked on.

And now, for the latest changes that you can check out in the development branch:

Improved Shop UI by displaying the discounts applied:



Allow players to sell items to Thorgeir and other Cecily Town merchants after completing Orcs at our door quest. You will now have discounts as well in these shops!

Added discounts to the church shop after completing Roberto's quest - the player can also sell items to the priest after completing Roberto's quest;

Fixed bug where Obsidian Samurai could get killed twice, awarding double loot and coins

Added damage type absorptions to shields (PIERCE, BLUNT and SLASH)

Added posture damage absorption to shields

Fix Tree Trunks not reviving properly when resting at a bonfire

Make Tree Trunks exit ambush when attacked

Fixed Mario fire bomb reviving incorrectly when resting at bonfire in church

Fix black knight boots graphics not showing

Added road signs to Cecily Town

Improved scrolling with gamepad on Blacksmith and Alchemy menus

And that's it for this week. Hope you enjoy these updates, which again can be found on the development branch! :-) Cheers!