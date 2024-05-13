 Skip to content

Doll Defenders update for 13 May 2024

Patch v1.0.2

Check out what has changed:

  • The main menu screen has been updated;
  • The tutorial screen has been updated;
  • A sound effect has been implemented when the pop-up of unlocking the arsenal, the encyclopedia, and the endless mode opens.

Male Doll Team

