SANDBOX MODE - STEAM ENDLESS REPLAYABILITY FEST

Hey Astro Colonists!

For the last 2 weeks, the game has been preparing to participate in the festival on Steam!

Endless Replayability Fest seems to be the perfect fit for Astro Colony.

Thanks to the procedural generation and an infinite number of planet combinations, the game offers great opportunities to play it over and over again.

The game receives a SANDBOX mode.

More experienced players will be able to create blueprints with access to all technologies and devices. New players can check out what the game has to offer! Sandbox mode is perfect for everyone who just wants to be creative!

Check the list below to find out what's new in the game

GAME MODES - SANDBOX

There are 3 game modes to select when starting the new game:

SURVIVAL - The default mode of the game. Unlock technologies and get resources to pay the cost of buildings and construction.

- The default mode of the game. Unlock technologies and get resources to pay the cost of buildings and construction. CONSTRUCTION - There is no construction cost, but progression is still required through unlocking the tech tree technologies.

- There is no construction cost, but progression is still required through unlocking the tech tree technologies. SANDBOX - Total freedom to allow your creativity to explode! There is no build cost, and all technologies are unlocked.

ENDLESS REPLAYABILITY FEST



Astro Colony is participating in the Endless Replayability Festival. It has a new Demo, Sandbox mode, updated Modkit. Please don't miss opportunity to try the demo and if you like it, get the game with a discount!

DEMO 3.0



The new demo with new tools and progression has been released!

It's the perfect opportunity to try the game, if you haven't yet!

MODKIT



Modkit is now supporting all latest changes.

Check out more about modding here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZDhyMEZzLPiHIUOYyHeiAVVUIPFvbwLul9WAgymHazI

Improvements & fixes

Mass migration and transferring bots UI is performant, refreshing only updated bots

Fixed an issue where the terrain of a planet in another universe was interactive

Improved multi-dimension data - not showing bots that are in another universe

Multiplayer speed limited to x1 only to avoid desync issues

New SANDBOX mode unlocking all technologies

Improved Demo 3.0 - new tools, technologies and progression

Please don't forget to leave a review if you played a game and enjoyed it, so it can be supported for years to come!

Thanks guys so much for support!

Tefel (Terad Games)