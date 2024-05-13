1.4.4.1 : small fixes , version number correction
set back to 1.4.4 . 1
not v 2 as in previous patch updates
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.4.4.1 : small fixes , version number correction
set back to 1.4.4 . 1
not v 2 as in previous patch updates
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update