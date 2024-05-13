 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quest Master's Realm update for 13 May 2024

1.4.4.1 : small fixes , version number correction

Share · View all patches · Build 14352732 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 18:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.4.1 : small fixes , version number correction

set back to 1.4.4 . 1

not v 2 as in previous patch updates

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2253161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link