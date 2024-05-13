Update 0.8.80: Weapon attributes, Guild reinforcements

Share · View all patches · Build 14352724 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 18:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riders,

New in this update:

Randomized weapon attributes

Weapons will have different values attributes (damage, fire rate, ammo…) to increase variety and replayability. Total attribute points depends on item rarity too.

Randomize weapon attributes

Improved rarity-roll logic

Legendary items can't be crafted, but can be found

Guild reinforcements, Cargo and explosive boxes

Stages can be quick completed by calling guild reinforcements. It costs supplies which can be obtained from cargo boxes if delivered to portal in the end of stage (see tutorial).

Added ammo & clip reloading to weapons

Rework damage system to work with decimal numbers

Improved explosions system

Added explosive boxes and new Cargo hook module

Updated 'restart game' flow

Increased mortar fire rate by 3

Old expedition saves are not compatible with new game version

Added hookable cargo and explosive boxes. Added tutorial scene for Cargo boxes and Cargo Hook

UI: Added stage condition UI icons

UI: Added contracts UI icons

UI: scale damage labels and its lifetime

UI: Added mod UI window hint

Thanks and happy rides!