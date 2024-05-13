Update 0.8.80: Weapon attributes, Guild reinforcements

Hello Riders,
New in this update:
Randomized weapon attributes
Weapons will have different values attributes (damage, fire rate, ammo…) to increase variety and replayability. Total attribute points depends on item rarity too.
- Randomize weapon attributes
- Improved rarity-roll logic
- Legendary items can't be crafted, but can be found
Guild reinforcements, Cargo and explosive boxes
Stages can be quick completed by calling guild reinforcements. It costs supplies which can be obtained from cargo boxes if delivered to portal in the end of stage (see tutorial).
And more updates
- Added ammo & clip reloading to weapons
- Rework damage system to work with decimal numbers
- Improved explosions system
- Added explosive boxes and new Cargo hook module
- Updated 'restart game' flow
- Increased mortar fire rate by 3
- Old expedition saves are not compatible with new game version
- Added hookable cargo and explosive boxes. Added tutorial scene for Cargo boxes and Cargo Hook
- UI: Added stage condition UI icons
- UI: Added contracts UI icons
- UI: scale damage labels and its lifetime
- UI: Added mod UI window hint
Thanks and happy rides!
