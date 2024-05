Share · View all patches · Build 14352657 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 19:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes and with new Wind feature!

Ahoy, pirates! We've released an exciting update for Ruiga Pirates: First Survivors, and it's ready for you to try now! This new update brings more adventure, excitement, and danger.

Enjoy the new features and share your experiences with us. Set sail and join this epic pirate adventure!