Patch 1.2 - Balancing

Hey all!

We have a new patch fresh from the oven. We are committed to improve the experience for a wider range of players, so we've been working in some QoL changes for some of the games, besides doing some bug fixing. Here's the changelog:

General

Game is no longer running on background to avoid unintended actions when the game is not focused.

Fixed pause menus getting stuck.

Fixed navigation on the Options menu when having one of the navigation tabs selected.

Fixed videos restarting when pressing with the mouse in the arcade selection screen.

Ghost Hunter Hana

Changed the door placement in exit rooms to avoid accidentally leaving the level when entering one of them.

Added additional variants for the exit rooms.

Balanced the reaction times of enemies when detecting the player.

Adjusted enemy availability in the first area to avoid a sudden increase in difficulty.

Adjusted volume for the explosive parchments.



Might Strike Team

Balanced the maximum number of enemies that can spawn in each level and how fast they spawn.

Balanced the time to wait for a new weapon to spawn.

Changed the way the second area boss receives damage to avoid having an unnecessary cooldown time between shots.



High Seas Survivor

Added an initial amount of coins right from the start of the game.

Balanced the difficulty curve for enemy spawning.

Changed the way the jump movement works to be able to change direction mid-air either jumping or when starting a flying kick.

Fixed enemies moving out of position when landing on the ship.

Let us know how all these changes feel and hopefully will improve your experience with the game!